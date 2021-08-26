A critical incident has been declared at a Plymouth hospital as the number of Covid patients hits record levels.

Staff at Derriford Hospital say they are currently experiencing their “highest level of Covid occupancy of the third wave”.

This has been compounded by a “high-bed occupancy” and “sustained high level” of patients visiting A&E.

Bosses declared an internal critical incident on Monday 23 August and have reassigned wards to cope specifically with demand.

Staff at Derriford Hospital wearing PPE.

Jo Beer, who is the chief operating officer at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “The trust entered an internal critical incident on Monday.

“This is an internal protocol to focus all departments on immediate de-escalation actions whilst in OPEL4 (the highest level of escalation).

“The incident was declared due to high bed occupancy and a sustained high level of Emergency Department attendance converting into an above-average level of admission.

We are experiencing our highest level of covid occupancy of the third wave and expect this to increase further – as a result we have reconfigured our bed capacity to manage both Covid and non-Covid capacity but this needs continual review. Jo Beer

Pressure at the hospital is also being experienced by other regional health services, including Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro and South Western Ambulance Service.

Members of the public are reminded to only call 999 in a life-threatening emergency.

“Our staff are here to help in an emergency, but the public are asked to consider all options when accessing urgent care, such as accessing NHS111 as a first point of call,” Jo added.

“In order to continue to reduce our Covid risk, vaccinations are still available at various locations across Devon and Cornwall.”