A tourist who parked their van on a Newquay beach and returned to find it submerged in the sea.

The holidaymaker failed twice in their attempts to rescue their vehicle, which had been swept away by the high tide.

Masses of people gathered around the vehicle to see it and Cornwall Council has since posted a warning on social media about the dangers of the coast.

It said: "Do NOT park on the beach. Every year drivers get caught out by the tide along the coast of Cornwall.

"Follow the instructions on signs. Please park responsibly and don’t block roads, driveways or pavements."