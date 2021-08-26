Fears over flies and smell as Avonmouth plant to burn more rubbish

A plant in Avonmouth has been given the go-ahead to burn more waste despite concerns about flies and pollution.

New owners Zeus Renewables have applied to increase the amount the site handles by around 25% to 156,000 tonnes a year.

Bristol councillors said there was no reason to refuse permission for the change - despite concerns raised by residents.

This includes complaints about fly infestations in nearby houses, a “horrendous” smell coming from the plant and pollution in the area.

A picture of flies in a house near the Avonmouth plant.

Labour councillor Paul Goggin said: “I feel that we're going to have to rely on the Environment Agency to make this decision, as the experts, because I think it all does come down to the flies, the pollution, what is going to be burnt, how it's going to be burnt and what exactly the emissions are going to be.

"And I'm struggling to find a planning reason for turning this down."

The nine-strong committee voted unanimously to approve the application.

A council report said the plant's new owner "understands" residents' concerns and its management "will be a key consideration".

Zeus Renewables has also promised a raft of fly-prevention measures.