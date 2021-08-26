The lead singer of Bristol-based band Idles is taking part in a marathon cycle ride for a charity close to his heart.

Joe Talbot will be cycling 128 miles between two record studios to raise funds for the youth charity Empire Fighting Chance (EFC) gym in Easton.

The Idles singer trains regularly at EFC, which combines non-contact boxing with personal development, therapy and careers support.

Joe will be joined by fellow musician Willie J Healey for the challenge which begins on Friday 27 August following an Idles gig at London’s Banquet Records. It will finish at Friendly Records in Bristol on the evening of Saturday 28 August.

To help Joe and Willie get through the journey, Bristol-based bike manufacturer Temple Cycles have donated bikes to the two musicians.

Joe said: “It is with huge excitement and honour that Willie and I can start to give back to Empire Fighting Chance and support the work they do.

"I’ve trained in the EFC gym for a long time and it has been amazing to see how many young people they have helped and supported through boxing - you can really see the impact their work has, giving people a new focus and honestly changing lives.

“I’m sure this won’t be the last challenge we take on for Empire, but as first tries go it’s definitely ambitious. We just hope that we can raise as much money as possible and that taking on this cycle helps continue to change young lives.”

Joe Talbot (centre) has been lead singer of Idles since they formed in 2009. Credit: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Willie, whose latest album, Twin Heavy, has been met with widespread critical acclaim, said: “I’m so proud to be supporting Empire Fighting Chance in their work because boxing was and is something that changed my life in so many positive ways.

"To have the opportunity to introduce young people, many of whom may struggle to find support and self-worth, to a community like that in the empire boxing club is huge.

“I made lifelong friends and learnt so much about myself through boxing, so it’s very important to me that we facilitate other young people to have that opportunity too.”

Martin Bisp, CEO and co-founder of EFC, said: “Cycling from London to Bristol is no mean feat and we’re over the moon that Joe and Willie are taking on such a momentous challenge in aid of our charity. We wish them all the best in their journey, and we’ll be supporting them all the way.”

Many of the young people EFC works with live in poverty and face challenges such as difficulty in or exclusion from school, involvement in gangs and crime, addiction, and chaotic home lives. In addition to these challenges, a large number face complex mental health issues, and have lived through trauma or abuse.

By using boxing to engage with young people, EFC coaches are professionally trained to deliver personal mentoring or therapeutic sessions on a 1-1 basis.

Their unique approach breaks down the barriers often associated with traditional forms of therapy for young people.