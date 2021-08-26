Play video

Michael Eavis speaks about Glastonbury 2022

The founder of Glastonbury Festival has said he is hopeful some of the bands from the 2020 lineup will return to the bill next year - including "the big names".

In an interview with ITV News West Country, Michael Eavis said he hopes next year's festival will be the best yet after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The event - which sees almost 150,000 punters flock to Somerset - was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021.

It meant that despite being due to headline, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney did not make it to the Pyramid Stage.

But now Michael Eavis has revealed there will likely be at least some familiar names on Glastonbury Festival's 2022 lineup.

"We've got the big names coming back I think - the same bands that I think we had lined up three years ago, or hopefully, fingers crossed," he said.

"It's not all about the bands though, that's the thing. It's all the other stuff we do that makes the show work - it's why we're so successful I think."

Diana Ross was also due to perform the Sunday 'legends' slot in 2020 with other acts on the line-up including the Pet Shop Boys, Dua Lipa, AJ Tracey and many more.

Mr Eavis also revealed the team are working on new ideas for the event.

"We do it better ever year, don't we?" he said.

"We come up with something new every year - we had the pier two years ago which was a huge success so we've got some new ideas we're working on for next year as well."

Watch the full interview with Michael Eavis

While the festival itself did not happen this year, some people have been able to experience life on Worthy Farm at its new campsite.

Mr Eavis said it has been a huge success, adding: "People simply love coming here to stay - to see the fields as they really are, in their natural state.

"I cannot believe how much they love it."

While he may have had some time off from organising the festival, Mr Eavis has still been kept busy taking as many as 400 selfies a week with campers as well as signing their books and caps.

"They're such lovely people," he said.

But he said he has missed the festival - and the people who work behind the scenes.

"To get the fields back is nice for a couple of months but we miss all the people, and we miss all the activity, all the franticness and all the inventiveness of it," he said.