Watch the moment police force van to a halt (Credit: Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team)

A van driver was stopped moments before joining a busy dual carriageway in Devon – because they were going the wrong way.

The driver was stopped in the morning on August 25 on a slip-road leaving the A30 at Sourton, near Okehampton.

The driver claimed to be following a Sat-Nav and told police he had "got confused".

The Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team posted a video on Twitter of the moment the van was stopped with an accompanying warning.

It said: "Fortunately this driver didn’t make it onto the main carriageway of the A30 at Sourton, Devon.

"Driver was following a Sat Nav and got confused.

"Please take extra care, read the road and the signs, don’t rely on a Sat Nav. Ticket issued."

The video shows the patrol vehicle slowing to a halt as a van is seen approaching a main dual carriageway which has been busier than normal because of additional holiday traffic.

The driver was issued with a fine for a traffic violation, and the Roads Policing Team reiterates the 'Fatal Five' main causes of injuries and deaths on roads.

