Bear Grylls defends Devon festival amid claims kids left 'in tears'

Watch Bear Grylls defend the festival in an interview with ITV West Country

People have hit out at large queues, poor hygiene standards, and a lack of activities at a Devon festival backed by Bear Grylls.

Some have described the Bear Grylls Gone Wild Festival as an "absolute shambles" while others have questioned its Covid safety measures.

In an interview with ITV News West Country, Bear Grylls has defended the event saying the "overwhelming majority" are having a great time.

The festival at Powderham Castle in Devon started on Thursday 27 August and is due to finish on Sunday 29 August.

Razorlight, Kaiser Chiefs, Melanie C and Ministry of Sound Classical are all set to perform, with the family-friendly event advertised as having 'over 80 activities' included in the price.

The festival cost £172 per person - or £430 for a family of four - but dozens of people have since posted complaints about queues and poor organisation on its social media pages.

Almost a quarter of the activities at the event have been fully booked out Credit: ITV West Country

One person wrote: "Absolute shambles.. hard-earned money to give our children a fun weekend totally ruined! No available activities! No Covid check! No hand gel or hand washing facilities! Too few toilets in a huge campsite..

"I could go on but instead home we go."

Another attendee, Charlotte Trafford, tweeted: ''Bear Grylls Gone Wild Festival - we paid approx £500 for our family ticket which included 80 activities. We arrived today at 3pm to be told there are NO ACTIVITIES available."

Another attendee, Nina Hollingsworth, hit out at the hygiene measures on site. ''I am disgusted. My kids have been in tears as they have not been able to get any activities," she said.

''Your toilet situation is disgraceful. The toilets are stinking, even children are standing and retching.

''No washing facilities - not being able to wash hands after trying to go to one of these disgusting toilets. Worst festival I have ever been to.''

People have raised concerns about the safety of the event with many worried about mask-wearing and mass gathering Credit: ITV West Country

In an interview with ITV, Bear Grylls said: "It is true, some of the super popular activities have been overbooked.

"It was first-come-first-serve, the doors opened and they got booked up but don’t think that’s the end of the festival for you – there’s 60 other activities.

"If a few of the activities are totally oversold and overbooked that’s a positive problem to have."

He added he is "so sad if people have gone home" but said he has seen the "overwhelming majority" of people having a great time.

"Nothing ventured, nothing gained," he said. "If you don’t want people to ever be unhappy then you’ll never do anything.

"But we’re incredibly proud of what we have here and to see so many people who’ve just been hungry to get outside with their families and have some fun."

People have called the festival a "shambles" as they feel the event is not what was advertised Credit: ITV West Country

A spokesperson for Gone Wild Festival said some activities may be unavailable due to "extremely high demand" but confirmed there are 60 drop-in activities which people can still do.

"There are many, many more to enjoy," they added.

They also said the safety of festival-goers is of "utmost importance" to the festival.

"Gone Wild Festival is being run in accordance with all Covid guidelines currently in place relevant to an event of this format and size," they said.