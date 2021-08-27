Giffords Circus has cancelled a number of its upcoming shows after members of the team tested positive for coronavirus.

The circus, which is currently running on Minchinhampton Common in Gloucestershire, has shut down for 10 days with immediate effect.

In a post on its website, the circus said: "We are heartbroken that today members of our Giffords Circus team have received positive PCR tests.

We are shutting down with immediate effect for ten days in line with government advice. Giffords Circus

"While we know this will cause disappointment we hope you will understand.

"We are currently contacting everyone due to attend this evening's show and from tomorrow we will also contact everyone who has tickets to both Minchinhampton and Marlborough.

"We will be doing everything we possibly can to bring the Hooley back as quickly and safely as possible. Updates will follow over the next few days on our news page."