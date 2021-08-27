Cornwall Pride to return to Newquay this weekend

A Pride festival is returning to Cornwall after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

Cornwall Pride will run on Saturday 28 August and Sunday 29 August in Newquay.

Organisers are asking people to take daily lateral flow tests before attending amid rising Covid rates in the county, but say they are determined to keep the events going.

Matthew Kenworthy-Gomes, the chair of Cornwall Pride, said: "It is outside, we have no tents that people can crowd into and dance - it's not a hot, sweaty type of rave thing.

"It's a community event for the LGBTQ+ community and our allies to support us in understanding the real challenges that are there for the community.

The chair of Cornwall Pride, Matthew Kenworthy-Gomes, believes the festival will be relatively covid-safe because it is held outside Credit: ITV West Country

"It's your choice to come and have those conversations and it's really important that if you make that choice you understand your own Covid responsibilities and are aware of other people."

What's on at this year's Cornwall Pride?

The main feature of the festival is its parade through Newquay which will begin at 11.50am on Saturday.

Other events called 'Rainbow Fest' and 'Moonbow Party' are set to return and there will be a vast array of act including an Elton John Rocket Man tribute on Saturday evening.

Sunday’s events will be dedicated to Cornish culture and heritage in a series of events known as Celtic Pride which will feature Celtic sports along with Cornish dancing, music, and arts.

The rainbow flag is synonymous with the LGBTQ+ community. Its multiple colours denote acceptance of people with different orientations Credit: ITV West Country

The Green Party decided not to set up a stall at Cornwall Pride because of the risks posed by high Covid rates in the Duchy.

Tom Scott, from Cornwall Green Party, said: "There's a lot of pressure on the health services here.

"We felt that especially with some of the members of the team on the stall that we were planning being in vulnerable groups we really couldn't risk their health and safety interacting with large members of the public."