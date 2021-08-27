Covid spike and NHS pressure sees 'appeal to the nation to not visit Cornwall'

Health leaders in Cornwall are worried about services which are already under pressure being swamped over the bank holiday weekend.

Both tourism bosses and NHS leaders have issued an appeal to the nation not to visit Cornwall this weekend unless they already have a holiday booked.

The plea comes as Cornwall now has the highest coronavirus case rate in England - with six of the country's worst-hit areas in the Duchy.

On Thursday 26 August, Royal Cornwall Hospital admitted 32 people with Covid-19 - including seven people now in intensive care.

ITV News West Country also understands Treliske is about to convert another hospital bay for non-ventilated Covid-19 patients.

Earlier this week Derriford Hospital declared a critical incident when the number of coronavirus patients hit its highest point of the third wave so far.

4,100 people attended Truro A&E or minor injury units and urgent treatment care in the past week

5,400 calls were made to NHS 111 in Cornwall

Visit Cornwall's chief executive Malcolm Bell is asking people not to visit the Duchy unless they already have a holiday booked.

"If you haven't worked it out and know you can do what you want to do, we don't want people to come down and have a bad experience," he told ITV News.

"It's going to be very busy this weekend with all us locals out and about with this great weather, and the visitors we've got, so to have extra people who are frustrated is not good for them but it's not good for us either."

Dr Paul Cook, who is the chair of NHS Kernow CCG, is urging people who do visit to be prepared - and not attend A&E unless it is life-threatening.

He said: “The actions people have taken over the past week has meant health and care services have been able to help those most in need of care.

“However, we are concerned that as we head towards a long weekend about services being even busier.

“We support Visit Cornwall’s appeal to the nation to not visit Cornwall this weekend unless they already have a booked their holiday.

“If you are visiting our beautiful county please pack health essentials in their suitcase, including regular medication, before they set off, and to call your own GP, or use NHS 111 if you become unwell and need help for a condition that’s not life threatening.”