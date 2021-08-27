More support measures are being brought in amid rising Covid-19 cases in the South West.

The Government has created a designated 'enhanced response area' in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Devon, Plymouth and Torbay.

It means local councils can introduce additional public health measures more easily if deemed necessary.

Residents and tourists are now being urged to get vaccinated, wear face coverings in crowded areas such as public transport, meet outdoors where possible, let fresh air into homes or other enclosed spaces, and consider minimising the number, proximity and duration of social interactions.

It comes as the coronavirus case rate has risen in much of the region, with Cornwall now the worst-hit place in England.

What does the Government package include?

logistical support to maximise vaccine and testing uptake

further help for local public health campaigns

temporary use of face coverings in communal areas outside classrooms in secondary schools and colleges

increased surveillance using multiple methods to monitor the situation

Professor Mike Wade, Deputy Regional Director and NHS Regional Director of Public Health for Public Health England South West said: “There are no additional restrictions on the areas receiving additional support or for residents or visitors, but with cases of Covid remaining high and the whole of the South West having the highest regional rates, everyone is asked to continue to act carefully and responsibly."

Our advice to residents and anyone visiting the South West remains the same, Covid has not gone on holiday. Mike Wade

He added: "With the bank holiday weekend ahead of us, day trippers, holiday makers and residents need to protect themselves and others from Covid 19 and continue to exercise caution. We know that the more people mix, the more opportunities there are for the virus to spread."

The support will be in place for five weeks from Friday 27 August to allow for targeted local action.

Pupils will return to school from next week as planned.

Director of Public Health Devon, Steve Brown, said: "The government has prioritised the ‘far’ South West for additional support to reduce case rates.

"It doesn’t mean another local lockdown, but it does mean that authorities across the south west have more flexibility to introduce additional public health measures if considered necessary, to those in other parts of the country."

He also said the impact of coronavirus is being "felt hard" across the health and social care system.

Director of Public Health for Plymouth Dr Ruth Harrell said the announcement is a "sobering reminder" the virus has not gone away.

"We must start taking Covid-19 seriously again," she said.

She called on people to get regular lateral flow tests and get vaccinated to protect themselves and others against the virus.

“We must all continue to be cautious as we take the next step on the roadmap and carry on looking out for one another, not least our frontline workers who we all rely on," she added.