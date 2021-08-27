A historic hotel in Exeter could be knocked down and turned in to retirement apartments.

The Buckerell Lodge, on Topsham Road, closed last year after its parent company went in to administration owing more than £4million.

A developer has now applied for permission to demolish the existing building and build a retirement complex with 65 apartments.

The planning application was submitted to Exeter City Council and said the development was aimed at over-60s who are seeking to downsize and want to benefit from a "safe, secure environment".

The old hotel could be made in to retirement apartments. Credit: Google Maps.

It adds: “The development would provide the opportunity for a high-quality residential development that would positively contribute to meeting a local housing need for older people. It represents a sustainable development, with wide ranging social and planning benefits, both for potential residents and the community.”

However, a public consultation, as listed in the company’s statement of community involvement, has received a mixed response. Of the 61 responses, 44% objected while 43% were supportive.

The hotel has been described as part of Exeter's history, with plant collector James Herbert Veitch living at the address in the early 1900s.

Proposed developer McCarthy Stone said the plans would ensure retention of and enhancement of trees on the site which wold help to maintain the existing natural screen along the main road.

Exeter City Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the application at a later date.