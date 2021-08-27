A man has been jailed for beating up a 61-year-old who asked him to wear a face mask.

Tyler Corpe attacked Andrew Beaven in the Dolly Tub launderette in Bath in January this year.

The 34-year-old had entered the store without wearing a face mask, which prompted the incident.

CCTV showed Corpe punch, kick and detain his victim before making off with his wallet.

The Dolly Tub launderette is located in St James's Street in Bath. Credit: Google Maps

He pleaded guilty to robbery - and a public order offence which happened at a Sainsbury’s store on March 1 - during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court.

Judge Julian Lambert jailed Corpe, of Manvers Street in Bath, for four years.

"You set about a vulnerable 61-year-old man, beating and detaining him against his will.

"There was an element of degradation."

The court heard Mr Beavan asked the defendant why he was not wearing a face mask when he entered the launderette.

Mr Beaven stated: "He told me 'we couldn't care less about you'.

"He thinks older people should die."

The court was also told Corpe had a difficult upbringing and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and drug use.