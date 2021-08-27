Vulnerable man beaten and robbed after asking attacker to wear face mask in launderette
A man has been jailed for beating up a 61-year-old who asked him to wear a face mask.
Tyler Corpe attacked Andrew Beaven in the Dolly Tub launderette in Bath in January this year.
The 34-year-old had entered the store without wearing a face mask, which prompted the incident.
CCTV showed Corpe punch, kick and detain his victim before making off with his wallet.
He pleaded guilty to robbery - and a public order offence which happened at a Sainsbury’s store on March 1 - during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court.
Judge Julian Lambert jailed Corpe, of Manvers Street in Bath, for four years.
"You set about a vulnerable 61-year-old man, beating and detaining him against his will.
"There was an element of degradation."
The court heard Mr Beavan asked the defendant why he was not wearing a face mask when he entered the launderette.
Mr Beaven stated: "He told me 'we couldn't care less about you'.
"He thinks older people should die."
The court was also told Corpe had a difficult upbringing and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and drug use.