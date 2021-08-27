A man has died following a two-vehicle crash on a busy road in North Devon.

The male driver died at the scene after the two cars - a Ford Tourneo van and a Toyota Celica - collided in the early hours of Friday 27 August.

The crash happened on the A39 between Barnstaple and Bideford, near the Brynsworthy junction.

Police are appealing for witnesses while the road remains closed.

“Officers were called around 1.30am following the collision between a grey Ford Tourneo van and a blue Toyota Celica on the A39 between Barnstaple and Bideford, near to the Brynsworthy junction,” Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.

“The male driver of the car sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

“The female driver of the van was seriously injured and was taken to North Devon District Hospital.

“Officers have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision and are appealing for witnesses.”

Anyone with any information, or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 70 of 27/08/21.