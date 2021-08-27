Ex-Royal Marine Pen Farthing has criticised US President Joe Biden after paperwork delays prevented him from boarding a flight at Kabul Airport before terrorists struck.

The 52-year-old, from Plymouth, has been fighting to get his charity workers and rescue animals out of Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover earlier this month.

But after arriving at the airport on August 26, the former serviceman said he and his team were “safely inside” before being turned away “into the chaos”.

He was referring to the terror attacks which took place at one of the airport’s entrances, killing dozens of civilians and US military personnel.

Pen pictured with charity workers.

‘Went through hell to get there’

“The whole team and dogs and cats were safely inside the airport perimeter,” Farthing tweeted earlier today (August 27).

“We were turned away as Joe Biden had changed paperwork rules just two hours earlier.

Went through hell to get there and we were turned away into the chaos of those devastating explosions. Pen Farthing

In an earlier interview, Farthing had suggested his evacuation mission had ended.

He also told reporters his convoy vehicle - used to transport his team and animals - was targeted by terrorists during the attacks.

"All of a sudden we heard gunshots and our vehicle was targeted,” he said.

"Had our driver not turned around he would have been shot in the head by a man with an AK-47.

"We've been in the airport, and back out of the airport; the whole thing's a mess."