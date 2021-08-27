Police crackdown as county lines drug operation ramps up in Weymouth

Play video

Watch Caron Bell's report

Drug dealers are taking advantage of a busy staycation summer in the West Country to traffic substances across county lines, according to British Transport Police (BTP).

The force is currently targeting train stations like one in Weymouth, Dorset, and is trying to stop the county lines drugs trade before it can spread.

On August 25, the police were able to catch a 27-year-old man carrying £500 worth of cannabis, and he was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Drug traffickers have been finding extra markets in packed seaside resorts, and in some cases using children as drug runners.

PC Alex Barton from the British Transport Police was at Weymouth station for an operation on August 25 and spoke about cracking down on county lines crimes.

Drug traffickers use railway lines to transport drugs Credit: ITV West Country

He said: “We've had specialist training looking for different characteristics.

"I'm not going to go into those because that would be a dead giveaway, but someone who's probably up to no good if they're turning away, running away from police officers."

For a year and a half, British Transport Police have been staging drugs operations at stations, including at Swindon.

They're trying to disrupt a dealing system called county lines - across our region dealers use dedicated mobile phone lines to place drug orders in London, Birmingham, and Liverpool.

Police are particularly concerned about children who are often lured into county lines drug running by the offer of money.

Detective superintendent Gareth Williams says it's hard to spot drug traffickers during the summer as there is a heavy footfall in Weymouth Credit: ITV West Country

Runners are then sent out, often by train, to deliver the supplies and the detective superintendent of the BTP, Gareth Williams, believes there are new opportunities because of the summer holidays.

He said: "Clearly in Weymouth, there's a direct train to London, so we're monitoring that, we're monitoring the passengers who may be involved in this type of activity.

"And of course we're in the middle of a staycation so we have really heavy footfall here in Weymouth at the moment."

Since British Transport Police launched their county lines drugs operation in December 2019, more than 1400 people have been arrested for drugs offences on the railway.

Roughly 40 per cent of them were aged 19 and under; in one case, a boy of just 13-years-old was detained.

The conservative MP for West Dorset, Chris Loder, says his constituents have often complained about drug dealing in the area Credit: ITV West Country

West Dorset MP, Chris Loder, says his constituents often complain about drug dealing in the area.

He said: "We know there's a problem because of the number of cases that we see, both here and in Dorchester.

"We see a lot of feedback from constituents where we see drug dealing at stations and other places."

Dorset Police says it tries to avoid criminalising these children, because once they're sucked into the justice system it's often hard for them to get out.

David Sidwick, Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner: "They are being exploited to do the evil work of the villains who are sending the drugs down to this county."