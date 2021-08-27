Play video

A couple from Yatton in North Somerset have got married on top of a Scottish mountain.

Steph Ivers and Morgan Price trekked for six hours in the Cairngorms to tie the knot on 3,061ft Beinn Bhreac. Steph carried her wedding dress in her backpack and had to get changed in howling winds.

They exchanged vows, shared rings and signed the register against a sensational backdrop and in a -6C windchill.

The adventurous duo even provided their own music for the nuptials. Credit: Simone Smith Photography

Morgan said: "It was beautiful."

"It was pretty much perfect," said Steph.

Morgan added, "We really lucked out because the weather can be pretty notorious up there. We were very lucky."

The pair have been together for eight years, are keen climbers and love the outdoors. Steph, who is a vet, studied in Glasgow while design engineer Morgan used to work in the Oil industry in Aberdeen. They usually try to visit Scotland every year but were unable to in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The bride and groom had to rest on rocks to sign the register. Credit: Simone Smith Photography

Only a minimum attended the unusual ceremony in June - the registrar, photographer and the couple's black labrador Zack.

Steph said: "We just wanted it to be about us, really. We didn't want to have any kind of pressure to do anything any different to suit anybody else. So we wanted to be us and the dog."

Morgan added: "We wanted it to be outdoors, somewhere remote."

Steph and Morgan held a handfasting ceremony in Devon with friends and family before their remote wedding. Credit: Emma Latham / Freckle Photography

The couple had held a hand-fasting ceremony in Devon beforehand so their friends and family did not miss out altogether.

The newly-weds celebrated their union with a champagne breakfast and chorizo macaroni cheese, which Steph said was 'absolutely perfect for walking fuel'.

On top of the world and embarking on a new life together - Morgan, Steph and the dog, Zack . Credit: Simone Smith Photography

Steph and Morgan stayed in a tent by a loch overnight and then embarked on a 10-day honeymoon across Scotland in a camper van - and they lucked out there too as it only rained on one day.