Spaniel back in care seven years after being rehomed

A spaniel has returned to an RSPCA rescue centre in Cornwall - seven years after she was rehomed as a puppy.

Tandie first met the staff at RSPCA Cornwall after she arrived with her mum and nine littermates in 2007.

All of the dogs were successfully rehomed at the time, and Tandie was adopted by a loving family.

Sadly, seven years later, she has returned to the rescue centre after one of her owners died.

Tandie pictured at RSPCA Cornwall in 2007. Credit: RSPCA Cornwall

“We cared for Tandie 14 years ago and we still will today,” a spokesperson said.

“She was adopted from us as a puppy and had a wonderful life with the most incredible family but, sadly, they had to make a heartbreaking decision to sign her over to us following a death in the family.

"Her years have caught up with her since we last took care of her. She has very limited vision and is completely deaf. She also has arthritis, various lumps and bumps, and a skin condition which she has daily treatment for.

Tandie pictured back at the rescue centre in 2021. Credit: RSPCA Cornwall

“For these reasons, we’re looking for an end of life foster home locally to our centre so that we can continue to financially and medically support Tandie, and her fosterers, for the rest of her days.

"Tandie started her life with us and we think it’s important that we’re here with her until the end.”

Staff are looking for a quiet and tidy home for Tandie, where she can learn the layout and not bump into things.

To offer Tandie a foster home, call RSPCA Cornwall on 01637 881455.