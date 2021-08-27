One of the victims of the Plymouth shooting has been described as a "unique" and "hilarious" person as a memorial fund has been set up in her name.

Kate Shepherd died during the mass shooting in Keyham earlier this month, having recently become a grandmother.

Tributes have now been paid to the 66-year-old artist, who was known for being a "loving, highly talented, intelligent, gifted" person.

Her loved-ones have set up a memorial fund in the hope of raising £2,500 in her memory.

The fundraising page was set up by Kate's friend, Marigold Thorpe, who hopes the money raised will help to support Kate’s family as they grieve her tragic loss.

She said: "Kate was a unique person. She was hilarious with a laugh and way of telling stories that was so infectious that before she even finished you'd be in stitches.

Flowers were left at the junction of Henderson Place and Wolseley Road for the victims of the attack

"A loving, highly-talented, intelligent, gifted and humble artist, who bubbled with laughter and quirks that were sewn into the fabric of her bright and colourful cardigans and the very brush strokes of her beautiful paintings.

"She will live in so many memories as the happy, smiling Kate who wouldn't hurt a fly, and her favourite music Carol King, James Taylor, Aretha Franklin and Elton John will bring a smile to those who knew her, to remember her dancing, her paintings and her happy spirit."

The tragedy saw 22-year-old Jake Davison shoot five people, including his mother, following an argument with her.

Three-year-old Sophie Martyn and her father Lee, 43, were his first victims. They were shot dead in front of horrified onlookers as they walked their pet dog in Biddick Drive.

Davison then shot Stephen Washington, 59, in a nearby park, before shooting Kate Shepherd on Henderson Place.

Kate, we will all miss you more than words can describe. Marigold Thorpe

Marigold described Kate as "the perfect partner" to John.

"What made this duo so impressive is the way they dealt with loss before, of their 16-year-old son Guy, something that few would recover from," she added.

Vigils have been held across the city as the community comes together to collectively mourn the victims Credit: PA

"Both sons have recovered in the face of adversity, they have met strong and unique women and have both by some miracle had children within weeks of each other.

"The day after Kate’s passing was the day the family was due to meet as a whole with the two grandchildren. Fortunately she had met the babies prior to the shooting.

"This GoFundMe is a chance for the community and those affected to help with ongoing bereavement costs and care costs for Grandma Shepherd who Kate was caring for full-time at home previously.

"If you can’t afford to participate, then please take a moment to reflect on how the people that mean the most to us aren’t the ones with the most followers, or those that we see most often.

"They’re the ones that show true kindness, that forgive us for the mistakes we make as we navigate adulthood and that make us laugh so hard the world stops and there’s nowhere else you’d want to be than listening to them tell you stories about how everything will be ok."

Services have been held across the county as a mark of respect to the five innocent people who died in the shooting

Heartwarming tributes have been paid to Kate with the permission of her family who are “happy and comfortable" with the memorial fund.

"My brother and I have known the Shepherd family our whole lives and wanted to support them at this time. We have all been speaking the past few days, including today to finalise this.

"All the proceeds will of course be going to them for the reasons as stated above."

The ‘Kate Shepherd Memorial Fund’ can be found here.