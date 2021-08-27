Disposable barbecues have been thrown away before cooling down and have melted plastic bins in Cornwall.

Used barbecues ought to be placed in designated 'barbecue bins' as they are potentially dangerous when disposed of incorrectly.

They can also pose a fire risk and Cornwall Council has posted on both Facebook and Twitter about the dangers of using barbecues irresponsibly.

It said: "Plastic bins and HOT barbecues don’t mix.

"If there isn’t a designated BBQ bin available, please make sure your BBQ is cold, then take it home.

"NEVER bury it in the sand. It could cause serious injuries to others."

The recent hot weather and staycation boom have meant barbecues are a regular feature among holidaymakers and locals.

Earlier this month, a striking image from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was released showing the aftermath of a barbecue fire which got out of control and destroyed a hedge and a car.

A barbecue fire which got out of control and damaged a car and a hedge Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Elsewhere, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to more than 50 calls on one day (May 30) relating to bonfires and barbecues.