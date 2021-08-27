Your August weather pictures for the West Country region

Forest of Dean cat sunset silhouette august weather
It's not just people that enjoy a good sunset Credit: Alan Bowkett, Forest of Dean
Dramatic skies over Minehead harbour Credit: Malcolm Lewis
A lovely evening stroll in Hugh Town, Isles of Scilly Credit: Steve Spinner
Clouds always add that something extra to a sunset Credit: Keavy Isaacs, Minehead

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Instagram: Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed...

Gorgeous summer colour at Morwenstow, Cornwall Credit: Pauline Kent
A double sunset thanks to the reflections in the River Exe down at Exeter Quay Credit: Mark Gerry
Sailing through the sunset off Sennen Credit: Matt Cardy
Eddystone lighthouse framing the evening sun Credit: Trevor Huggins
The last few sunflowers at Over Farm in Gloucestershire Credit: Dale Hodgetts
A view across to Exmouth from the Starcross ferry Credit: Carolyn Spinner
Black Nore lighthouse at Portishead under blue skies Credit: Kim Atkins