A farmer from South Gloucestershire who has been campaigning to stop her beloved alpaca from being put down has opened an online shop selling branded merchandise to fund what she calls her 'fight for justice'.

Helen Macdonald from Wickwar says she's determined to save Geronimo despite the high court ruling he should be culled after testing positive for Bovine TB twice.

Ms Macdonald says she has already spent more than £40,000 on legal fees over the course of the past four years, during which time she's been unable to generate her usual farming income.

Geronimo is facing being destroyed any day now, with a destruction warrant valid until next Friday (September 4).

Geronimo's execution order runs out in less than a week. Credit: PA

In a statement Ms Macdonald revealed that her team have requested an urgent meeting with farming secretary George Eustice to discuss "ways forward to save Geronimo".

The High Court recently upheld the Government's decision to slaughter the alpaca after an appeal was launched by Ms Macdonald.

After a media campaign that sparked international attention, she has now opened an online shop to monetise Geronimo's fame in order to subsidise the cost of keeping him alive.

T-shirts for adults and children, as well as tote bags, are all for sale with Geronimo's face emblazened on them above text reading '#SaveGeronimo'.

The funds made from the sales will go towards Helen Macdonald's legal costs. Credit: Save Geronimo/Teemill

The T-shirts and bags have been designed by custom T-shirt brand Teemill, which creates merchandise from organic cotton in a renewable energy-powered factory.

In a post on the Facebook page dedicated to Geronimo Ms Macdonald said: "We have seen many requests for #savegeronimo t-shirts so here are the details of how you can further support the Save Geronimo campaign.

"Please be assured that any profit generated goes straight to Geronimo's www.Crowdjustice.com/case/savegeronimo fund as we continue the fight to save his life, and anything left over will be donated to an appropriate charity.

"Our sole objective is to keep the Save Geronimo campaign top of mind."