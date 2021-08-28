The rules on e-scooters as dozens seized in Dorset after being used illegally
Dozens of e-scooters have been seized by the police after being used illegal or for suspected criminal activity.
Dorset Police seized 25 e-scooters in two days after they being ridden on public land or used in connection with potential criminal activity.
"Individuals were asked to sign an agreement that they will stop using their e-scooter illegally on public roads," the force said.
Electric scooters have become increasingly popular this year following successful trials across the region, but there are still issues with the illegal use of privately-owned scooters.
Dorset Police say they have stopped more than 40 riders of privately owned e-scooters since the start of the year and issued warnings to them.
The police force said: "Officers have the power to seize e-scooters that are either found to be used illegally or involved in criminal activity.
"Over the course of the summer, 14 have been taken away from riders for being used in criminality, with a further 11 e-scooters having been seized for having no insurance."
E-scooters are illegal to ride in public spaces which includes roads, pavements, cycle lanes and beach promenades.
Earlier this month, an e-scooter rider who was caught drink-driving on the A38 in Plymouth has been banned from driving for three years.
Inspector Craig Tatton of the roads policing unit said: "E-scooters have become a real issue for some local residents and complaints about improper use have increased among our communities.
"We are also seeing more people riding them as a result of the Government trials taking place.
"Riders could be committing an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988 and, if used on the pavement, the Highway Act 1835.
"In short, unless you’ve hired the e-scooter through a Government approved trial scheme you are not allowed to ride it on public land.
"We’ve spoke to lots of people to explain the rules around e-scooters and the dangers they can pose to pedestrians and other road users.
"Generally people were understanding and appreciated the advice they were given."
The use of public e-scooters is also problematic in some areas as they are sometimes left on the street and block pavements.
David Sidwick, Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner, said he is glad Dorset Police are taking the issue of illegal use of e-scooters so seriously.
He added: "I believe that if used properly and responsibly, e-scooters could be a transformative mode of transport, but sadly many people still use them in a way that is dangerous to both themselves and pedestrians.
"If you want to ride an e-scooter, the only way to do so legally is to use one of the council-run hire schemes or to ride your privately-owned scooter on private land.
"If you persist in using your e-scooter illegally, you run the risk of having your device seized as well."
What are the rules around privately owned e-scooters?
The only place you can ride a privately-owned e-scooter is on private land with the landowner’s permission.
It is against the law to ride an e-scooter on any public land. This includes roads, pavements, cycle lanes, beach promenades, bridleways, or any publicly accessible land such as parks and car parks.
An e-scooter is classed as a powered transporter and they are treated as a motor vehicle and fall under the Road Traffic Act 1988. They are subject to the same legal requirements as motor vehicles. This includes MOT, tax, licensing, insurance, and specific construction regulations.
If you are caught using an e-scooter on a public road, pavement, or other prohibited space you are committing a criminal offence and could be prosecuted.
Your e-scooter could be seized, you could end up with a fine, penalty points or even disqualification from driving.
