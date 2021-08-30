Archer from Cirencester strikes gold on Paralympic debut

Gloucestershire archer Phoebe Paterson Pine struck Paralympic gold on the sixth day of the Games in Tokyo.

Games debutant Paterson Pine, from Cirencester, started the day with a tense 141-140 success over her world number one teammate Jess Stretton in the second round of the women’s individual compound.

The 23-year-old, who has spina bifida, later took Stretton’s crown with a 134-133 win over Chile’s Mariana Zuniga Varela in the decisive contest, having also beaten France’s Julie Chupin and Italian Maria Andrea Virgilio in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

The archer's parents, Alison and Kevin, said they were "very emotional and incredibly proud" of her "fantastic achievement".

"We spoke to her just know and she's still a little bit bemused by the whole thing and hasn't quite accepted it herself - we are incredibly proud of everything she has achieved.

"She is a great role model for any kid that wants to take up a sport."