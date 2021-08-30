Police are warning cyclists to watch out after traps were found in a Gloucestershire beauty spot for the second time this summer.

Officers said trip wires and nails placed in pieces of wood have been put along the cycle track at Randwick Wood, a National Trust estate near Stroud.

And even though the traps have now disappeared, officers fear they could return. Similar traps were left on the track in early July.

Stroud Police have urged people to take care this weekend:

"We're asking those using Randwick Woods this bank holiday weekend to please be vigilant following reports of traps being left.

"A member of the public reported finding nails placed in pieces of wood and trip wires along the cycle track while in the area yesterday."