Dragon puppet takes flight over Plymouth

Play video

Watch the Dragon take flight over Plymouth (pictures from Bright Blue Media)

A dragon puppet taller than a double-decker bus has flown over Plymouth Sound.

'The Hatchling' was part of a free outdoor performance supported by The Arts Council and Plymouth City Council.

It emerged from an egg over the weekend powered by a team of 36 puppeteers.

Last night (29th August) the puppet transformed into a kite and took to the skies with the help of the Royal Navy.

The theatrical event had been postponed following the shootings in Plymouth earlier this month.

Organisers said the show "was a poignant reminder of the power of community, with over 250 local people from groups across the city joining the cast of the performance".

Credit: Dom Moore

Nick Kelly, Leader of Plymouth City Council, said: "The Hoe Waterfront is such a magnificent amphitheatre and this spectacular and brilliant creation was perfect to lift our city.

"Congratulations to all of those involved in creating this magnificent piece of artistry. Never before have we seen a dragon rise and fly into the dark skies over Plymouth. Simply awe inspiring!"

Angie Bual, Artistic Director of Trigger (which produced the display), said: "We are hugely grateful to the people of Plymouth for welcoming The Hatchling into the city with open arms.

"Our ambition was to bring people together for an experience that will live on in people’s memories long after she has gone. We hope we can share the magic of The Hatchling with many other places around the world in the future."

Following its World Premiere in Plymouth, The Hatchling will appear in London, heading a procession of more than 5,000 performers at Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, taking place on Sunday 5 June 2022.