Driver arrested after woman dies in crash on M32 in Bristol

Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage after a woman was killed in a crash on the M32 in Bristol.

The road into the city was closed after the incident at around 2am this morning (August 30).

A silver Vauxhall Astra, which left the road and went into undergrowth, was the only vehicle involved.

The female driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

She remains in police custody and police have launched an investigation.

A police spokesperson said formal identification of the female passenger who died had yet to take place, but her next of kin has been made aware.