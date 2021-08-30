Gloucestershire's two main hospitals are to benefit from a £100million funding boost aimed at cutting waiting times in A&E and ensuring fewer operations are cancelled.

Work on the project at Gloucestershire Royal and Cheltenham General has just started and will be completed by the summer of 2023.

The priorities include treating an additional 3,000 patients a year with two new operating theatres in Cheltenham and improving patient care in Gloucester's A&E.

During the past year there has been some criticism of patient delays in the unit at Gloucester Royal, and Cheltenham's emergency department has only recently reopened after a lengthy closure.

What's planned at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital?

A significant extension and redesign of the Emergency Department, along with improved Mental Health provision.

The extension of the Acute Medical Assessment Unit. This will increase the bed space by 17 beds and enable the centralisation of acute medicine at the hospital.

A new 24-bed ward from the conversion of non-clinical space within the Gallery Wing.

Setting up more robotic surgery for oesophagus, stomach and gall bladder patients.

Digital upgrades are being rolled out across both hospitals - reducing paperwork, and freeing up time for clinicians.

What's planned at Cheltenham General Hospital?

Two new operating theatres opposite the Oncology Centre providing capacity to treat an additional 3,000 patients a year.

A new purpose-built Day Surgery Unit enabling a greater number of day case operations.

Extensive refurbishment of the Radiology Department and installation of new CT scanners and an MRI scanner.

A new CT scanner and improved patient area in the radiotherapy unit.

The oncology unit at Cheltenham General Hospital.

Deborah Lee, Chief Executive of Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This investment really does give us an opportunity to provide the next generation of care at Cheltenham General and Gloucestershire Royal Hospitals in line with our vision for centres of excellence.

“At the heart of our ambition is to establish ground-breaking specialist services across both our hospitals. At Cheltenham there will be a greater focus on planned care modelled on the outstanding service already provided by our cancer services and in particular The Oncology Department. At Gloucester we will establish specialist services with a greater focus on urgent and emergency care.

“The opportunities for our staff and patients in delivering this vision are considerable with many specialist services rivalling and exceeding those found only in university hospitals in big metropolitan cities.”