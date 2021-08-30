Plymouth MP Luke Pollard has temporarily stepped down from his role as Shadow Environment Secretary.

It comes as the community of Keyham, which is in Mr Pollard's constituency, continue to come to terms with the mass shooting earlier this month in which five residents were murdered.

Leader of the Labour party, Sir Keir Starmer, confirmed the news in social media post.

In a tweet he said: "Today I've agreed a request from Luke Pollard to take a step back from his shadow environment role for the next month so he can support his community after the shootings in Keyham."

Sir Keir confirmed Luke Pollard will return to his shadow cabinet position in time for the Labour party conference at the end of September.

In his absence Cambridge MP Daniel Zeichner will cover the role of Shadow Environment Secretary.