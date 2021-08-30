M32 partially closed after serious crash

Part of the M32 motorway has been closed after a serious crash in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police say they were called by the ambulance service at around 2am after the single-vehicle incident which saw a car leave the carriageway and go into undergrowth.

The M32 southbound has been closed between junctions 1 (Hambrook) and 2 (Eastville).

Police say "Officers are at the scene and an investigation is underway", with this stretch of the road "likely to remain closed for some time".