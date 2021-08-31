Arson suspected as fire devastates Tavistock Primary School

A primary school in Devon has been devastated by a fire ahead of the new school year.

A crew was called to Tavistock Primary School at 3.04pm on Monday 30 August as a blaze engulfed a wooden pavilion.

They were joined by a second crew from Yelverton to supply more water as two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire.

Tavistock Fire Station said: "Police are requesting any information on this incident due to arson being suspected.

"If you were in the area between 1400 and 1500 on the 30th (bank holiday) and witnessed anything then please contact Devon and Cornwall Police quoting crime reference CR/075235/21.

"Hugely disappointing for Tavistock Primary school as they return to school next week."