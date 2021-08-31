Boy, 9, dubbed 'Dorset's Da Vinci' as work exhibited by Royal Academy

A nine-year-old boy has been dubbed 'Dorset's Da Vinci' after producing a powerful pencil drawing named 'Homeless Man'.

Lucas Greenfield, who goes to The Prince of Wales School in Dorchester, got his inspiration for the piece from seeing homeless people in the town.

Now his drawing has been chosen from more than 33,000 entries to go on show at The Royal Academy of Arts.

It will form part of the Young Artists' Summer Show Online Exhibition 2021, which is a virtual exhibition.

Lucas' pencil drawing named 'Homeless Man'. Credit: The Prince of Wales School

Speaking about the work, Lucas said: “I made this drawing purely thinking about the emotions homeless people must go through living on the streets by themselves.

"I've seen homeless people in my town. This man is looking back, a bit suspicious of his surroundings."

Headteacher at The Prince of Wales School, Mr Gary Spracklen, said: “We are incredibly proud of Lucas and what he has achieved.

“To have your artwork on display in such a prestigious and iconic online exhibition is something that many artists only dream of.

"Lucas is very modest about his achievements, but he has worked so hard and put in many, many hours to create such an outstanding piece of art."

Miss Ann Johnson who is art coordinator and deputy headteacher at The Prince of Wales School said: "Lucas is beginning to look beyond the image in his work.

"He is thinking about the characters that he portrays and the emotions that they evoke. This empathy shines through in his work."