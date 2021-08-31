Eight neighbours in Downend and three in Little Stoke in Bristol are celebrating after winning £360,000 with People's Postcode Lottery.

The close-knit Downend street's postcode of BS16 5RH was announced as a winner with the lottery on Sunday (29th August) landing seven neighbours £30,000 each, with an eighth player winning £60,000 after playing with two tickets.

It came three days after the BS34 6SA postcode in Little Stoke was revealed as a winner, pocketing another three players £30,000 each.

One Downend couple had more reason to celebrate than most as the win means they can now explore their dream of expanding their family through IVF.

Another resident, schoolteacher Heather Van Dort said she was planning a long-awaited family reunion in mind after seeing her five-figure prize:

"My brother and nephew live in Perth, Australia and I haven't seen them for five years and neither have my mum and dad.

"It came up on Facebook last night - a picture of all the kids together with my mum and dad exactly five years ago. My parents are always saying: 'how often are we going to be going out to Australia now?' So to fulfil my mum and dad's wish to have all the grandkids together again would be brilliant."

Cath Evans won £60,000 playing with two tickets and said the money is "going to make such a difference".

"We're putting plans through to do a loft extension and an extension on the back of our house, so that will come in super handy.

We can have a really posh kitchen now rather than a basic one! Cath Evans

"The community has really come together in lockdown, so it's lovely to think people on my street will benefit from this. It's really lovely."

21-year-old Gabby Dowding was the youngest winner in Downend. She said she had been starting to save to buy a place of her own:

"It'll make a huge difference because I was looking to rent and just try and save up for a deposit.

"I'm so happy that I can now go and get my own place."

"I'm sure I'll go shopping with my mum and I'll be getting the champagne out tonight for definite, I'll get the rosé prosecco out too."

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: "I was so pleased to bring this incredible surprise to some of our lucky winners in Downend, I couldn't be happier for them! It was amazing hearing how they plan to spend their winnings; it certainly sounds like an amazing street to live on.

"Congratulations to all eleven winners in Downend and Little Stoke, I'm sure they'll all be celebrating this weekend."