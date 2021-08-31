Major Somerset road closed after 'serious crash' between a van and a car

A section of a major commuter road near Yeovil has been closed in both directions after a serious crash on Monday night.

Police said that the A303 in Somerset was shut between Ilchester and the Podimore roundabout after a collision between a van and a car.

Emergency services also confirmed that one of the occupants in the vehicles sustained a number of serious injuries.

Emergency services are at the scene near the Cartgate Roundabout and Podimore.

National Highways South-West says investigations are ongoing and delays are expected to continue.

Police say that diversions are via the A3088 into Yeovil & the A359 outbound.