Major Somerset road closed after 'serious crash' between a van and a car
A section of a major commuter road near Yeovil has been closed in both directions after a serious crash on Monday night.
Police said that the A303 in Somerset was shut between Ilchester and the Podimore roundabout after a collision between a van and a car.
Emergency services also confirmed that one of the occupants in the vehicles sustained a number of serious injuries.
Emergency services are at the scene near the Cartgate Roundabout and Podimore.
National Highways South-West says investigations are ongoing and delays are expected to continue.
Police say that diversions are via the A3088 into Yeovil & the A359 outbound.