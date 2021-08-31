A man is still missing days after an unexplained house fire in Cornwall.

The 20-year-old is unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a property near Torpoint on Sunday 29 August.

The police and fire service were called at 1.30pm following reports of a house fire in Deviock.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The cause of the fire is currently being treated as unexplained and a 20-year-old man is currently unaccounted for. Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this.

"Extensive fire damage has been caused to the property and the safety of the building is being assessed.

"A police cordon remains in place at this time and the road is closed while the joint investigation is ongoing. This is likely to be remain the case over the coming days."