Man arrested as woman found in Bridgwater canal after altercation

Police have arrested a man in his 50s after a woman was found in a canal near Bridgwater.

Police say that there was a reported altercation on the Bridgwater and Taunton canal path near to Morrisons on the Broadway on Sunday, August 29.

A passer-by called the police after coming across the woman in the water at around 5pm. She said that a man who was known to her assaulted her.Officers attended and arrested the man in his 50s near the scene. He remains in police custody. Avon and Somerset Police are now appealing for witnesses and said: "A number of people were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or have information which could help their enquiries.

"If you can help call 101 quoting reference 5221199905."