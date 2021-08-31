A man attempted to lure a nine-year-old boy into the back of a van in Swindon by offering him sweets, prompting a police warning.

Officers are urging parents to remain vigilant after the attempted abduction near Alton Close in Penhill on Monday 30 August.

Wiltshire Police say the boy was playing in a park between midday and 1pm when the incident happened.

The boy started to run back home but was approached for a second time when he was on Heddington Close.

Police are appealing to find the man and are asking people to get in touch if he has been spotted.

The force said: "The man is described as being white with a stocky build and he had a Scottish accent.

"He was wearing a skeleton balaclava with holes cut out for the eyes and nose. The boy said he could see the man had a ginger/brown beard poking out of the bottom.

"His van is described as being long and white with no windows at the back.

"We're asking anyone who saw a van like this in the area at the time or who has any information which could help our investigation to get in touch.

"They can contact us online or call 101 quoting reference 54210084425.

"They can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."