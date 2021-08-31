Plymouth and Cornwall remains 'cut-off' from the rest of the rail network after a lorry crashed into a railway bridge.

The lorry first got stuck some time just before 3:30pm on Monday, hitting the bridge in Mannamead.

Network Rail have since confirmed that train services would be affected between Plymouth and Totnes through to Wednesday, September 1 at the earliest.

Trains are unable to run between Plymouth and Totnes as a result of the incident, although some trains are terminating at Exeter St Davids or Newton Abbot instead.

Limited replacement road transport is running between Plymouth and Exeter St Davids and Plymouth and Tiverton Parkway, but will not be stopping at the intermediate stations.