Plymouth's Reece Dunn claims third Paralympic gold
Plymouth swimmer Reece Dunn claimed his third gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics after breaking the world record in the SM14 200m Individual Medley.
The 25-year-old won the men's SM14 200m individual medley, shaving 0.14 seconds off the world record.
It continues a fantastic first Paralympics for the Plymouth Leander swimmer, who has autism.
He had already won the 200m freestyle - breaking his own world record - and also 4x100m relay gold and 100m butterfly silver.
Dunn is also due to compete in the backstroke.