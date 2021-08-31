Spike in Covid cases in Cornwall 'flattening' - but remain high

A spike in Covid cases in Cornwall is starting to level off, but people are being urged to get vaccinated and take every precaution against the virus.

Cornwall currently has the highest coronavirus case rate in the UK - at 668.8 per 100,000 people. The national average is 353.3 per 100,000.

It means new support measures have been introduced to help lower case numbers in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly as well as in Devon, Plymouth and Torbay.

On Tuesday 31 August, Cornwall's director of public health Rachel Wigglesworth told ITV News West Country cases are "starting to reduce".

"There has been a particular spike in cases in our 18 to 30-year-olds," she said.

"We have had huge numbers of people visiting the county, so tourism - on top of some festivals like Boardmasters - clearly did contribute to some of our cases and we're now seeing that slowly reduce.

"But we really want to reduce that further and encourage people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and reduce transmission."

The health boss said cases are "flattening", adding: "It's really important that people who are in Cornwall and visiting Cornwall don't think that Covid's gone on holiday as they have."

What does the 'enhanced response' zone mean for the West Country?

The Government is now offering more logistical support to Cornwall leaders after creating the 'enhanced response zone'. It is now helping with vaccination campaigns, providing support in monitoring the situation and maximising testing uptake.

Rachel Wigglesworth said advice on what has worked well elsewhere is being used to inform the response, including the introduction of face coverings in schools when term starts in September.

"We know that has helped other areas like Scotland prevent cases where there has been higher rates," she said.

"It's something we've been talking to head teachers and schools about to try to make sure we have a safe return to school."

She said hand washing and getting both jabs is key to reducing transmission even as the tourism season winds down.

She said: "We all have to be really aware that Cornwall and the other areas in the region do have high rates - although they are starting to come down slightly - and we are still mid-season.

"Although, by the end of this week, we're likely to have reduced our visitor numbers by about 25% - we are seeing the end of peak tourism and places like Newquay and Falmouth will be less busy than they have been in recent weeks."