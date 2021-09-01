Afghanistan: How many refugees will resettle in each part of the South West

A range of West Country councils have agreed to house a number of Afghan refugees following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

The Government has announced the Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme which ensures the UK will look to allow 5,000 Afghans to settle this year.

The number will rise to 20,000 in the long term but the priority for now is to re-house women and children as well as other minorities.

Local councils in the region have stated their intention to help refugees from Afghanistan to settle in the West Country.

Gloucestershire

Councils across Gloucestershire have pledged their support to help families fleeing from Afghanistan to resettle in the UK.

Seven homes in Cheltenham are being offered to refugees by the borough council.

The properties are being made available to help those who have been working in Afghanistan on behalf of the Government.

There are fears that food stocks may run out for those left behind in Afghanistan

Bristol

Mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, pledged that Bristol would resettle ten families at a press briefing on August 18.

He said the participation of private landlords in the resettlement scheme would be "essential".

He also called on private landlords to offer up rentals that could be used to house families.

Mr Rees also suggested the Government ought to provide more resources so that the council can resettle an even greater number of households from Afghanistan.

Bristol has been successful in rehousing refugees in the past with the Syrian Resettlement Team having fiver years’ experience working with the Home Office, resettling over 400 vulnerable refugees in Bristol.

The team are currently supporting six Afghan Locally Employed Staff and their families to resettle in Bristol.

Wiltshire

The leader of Wiltshire Council, Richard Clewer, has thanked residents for their kind offers of accommodation and support in response to the current crisis in Afghanistan.

People across the county have offered help to those leaving Afghanistan due to the current situation there.

Currently Wiltshire Council is making plans to welcome a number of families to Wiltshire as part of the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP).

The scheme started in April and was in place before recent events in Afghanistan made the situation more urgent.

This scheme offers relocation or other assistance to families who will settle in Wiltshire.

Wiltshire Council has said it will help more Afghan refugees settle in the county once further details emerge from the Government relating to newer resettlement schemes.

Dorset

Dorset Council is urging private landlords and owners of second homes to come forward if they can provide suitable accommodation for the Afghan relocation scheme.

The council has pledged to support the Government’s resettlement scheme and is looking to support refugees escaping the Taliban’s regime.

Somerset

Somerset County Council is committed to help a scheme to house Afghans who supported British military and to resettle interpreters and translators.

The council says local residents have been offering "spare rooms, lodgings and entire houses" to help out.

David Fothergill, the council’s leader, said: "It is heart-warming and a fantastic tribute to our residents and communities."

"As a Council we look forward to receiving our allocation of refugees as they arrive in this country.

"I know our local residents will do us proud once again as they did with the Syrian refugees over the past few years."

Afghan refugees arriving at an airport from Kabul

Devon

Devon County Council is working in partnership with district councils in response to the situation in Afghanistan.

A spokesperson for the County Council said: "Devon’s councils support the UK government’s moves to relocate Afghan citizens who worked with and for UK forces and organisations, and are working actively to find long-term accommodation for these friends of the UK.

"So far, four Devon District councils have offered to find accommodation, but it is too early to say how many people can be housed overall."

Cornwall

Cornwall Council says that it is waiting to hear from the Home Office about what help it could provide to Afghan refugees.

Cornwall is home to 54 of the Syrian refugees housed across the UK.