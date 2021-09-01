An attempted murder probe has been launched after an alleged assault at a pub in the Cotswolds.

Gloucestershire Police say a man was left needing hospital treatment after being punched in the head at Kingsbridge pub in Bourton-on-the-Water at 10.35pm on Saturday 28 August.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 50-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of public order offences. Both have since been released on bail.

Police say the victim remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers attended along with paramedics and the man was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with suspected head injuries.

"A number of people were at the pub at the time and investigating officers are asking anyone who hasn’t already spoken to police to please get in contact."

Police are asking anyone who has information to contact them online or to call 1010 and quote incident 497 of 28 August.

People can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.