The number of monthly referrals to mental health services have hit their highest point in two years, with some areas seeing demand more than double compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Latest figures show at least 279,995 referrals were made through 117 NHS clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) in March 2021, a rise of 19% from the total seen in February 2020.

Urgent crisis care referrals - made when a patient is suffering a more serious mental health crisis - are also at their highest levels in two years.

Kelly Greene Credit: Melody Greene

Kelly Greene from Kingsbridge in Devon lived with a bi-polar disorder for 12 years. She went through periods of being manic and then deeply depressed. Kelly took her own life in November 2020.

Her sister Melody Greene believes Kelly should have been in a secure unit long term, and that her care was inconsistent.

"We'd phone and say things like 'it's really bad she's going to be arrested' and they'd say 'that's probably a good thing, because that's the only way we can get her to a safe place'.

''When we did tell them that she had suicidal thoughts, nobody came to see her. We had probably a phone conversation, but it felt like we weren't taken seriously and then the day after that is when she did it. It was too late, it got so bad it was too late.''

Kelly Greene Credit: Melody Greene

A spokesperson from Devon Partnership NHS Trust said: “We encourage all those who may need our help to get in touch.

"We have continued to see people throughout the pandemic and have expanded several of our services.

"We are investing in our community teams across Devon and working with our partners in the voluntary sector to provide further support.”

NHS Figures on mental health referrals and actual contacts with a care team show there has been significant increase in people seeking help since the pandemic began.

Comparing March 2020 with March 2021, NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group saw referrals up by 2,885, and contacts up by 1,840.

In Cornwall, NHS Kernow Clinical Commissioning Group saw referrals up by 985 and contacts were up by 840.

SANE Chief Executive Majorie Wallace says we have to be prepared for a mental health crisis and people needing urgent treatment.

''It is no surprise that we are seeing a jump in referrals, which could mark the start of a surge that lasts for many months, as people with severe mental ill-health who were discouraged from seeking help finally come forward," she said.

"Yet services that were already overstretched before the pandemic may be even less able to cope with rising demand due to increasing staff absence, and with patients who are much more acutely unwell having not received early support.''

A spokesperson for the government's Department of Health and Social Care said: “Covid-19 has affected everyone in the UK and we recognise it has had a disproportionate impact on certain groups of people.

“Throughout the pandemic, community and crisis services have continued to provide support, including by using digital and face to face appointments. As we look beyond the pandemic we remain committed to expanding and transforming mental health services in England, backed by £2.3 billion a year by 2023/24.

“Our mental health recovery action plan – supported by £500million – will ensure we offer the right support in 2021/22 to help people with a variety of mental health conditions, including bringing forward the expansion of integrated primary and secondary care for adults with severe mental illness.”

