The A30 in Cornwall is closed in both directions and will be for the 'foreseeable future' after police found a man's body earlier this morning.

The incident, which happened at 5.43am near Redruth, had been described by police as 'serious'.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and officers have confirmed that his next of kin have been informed.

The road is closed in both directions between Avers Roundabout and A3047 near Tolvaddon. The Broad Lane overbridge is also closed.

In a statement early on Wednesday morning Devon and Cornwall Police said: "It is a serious incident. The road will be remaining closed for the foreseeable future."