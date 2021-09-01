Four puppies which disappeared from a house in Gloucestershire have reportedly been spotted in Bristol, according to police.

The eight-week-old cockapoo puppies went missing from a house in Berkeley on August 28.

The homeowners at the house on Vinecroft Road in Wanswell believe intruders took the puppies between 11.30am and 12.55pm.

Gloucestershire Police issued an appeal to find the missing dogs and Avon and Somerset Police have now said there have been sightings reported in the Bristol area.

Investigating officers are conducting house to house enquiries in the area and are asking anyone with information, or who witnessed suspicious activity, to get in touch.

Information can be submitted by completing an online form and quoting incident 273 of 28 August.

The puppies have been described as: