Salisbury man pleads guilty to raping woman, 71, more than 40 years ago

A man from Salisbury has pleaded guilty to raping a 71-year-old woman more than 40 years ago.

Kenneth Wells, from Verona Road, appeared at Salisbury Crown Court on September 1 and pleaded guilty to burglary, rape, and false imprisonment.

The 63-year-old broke into Violet Brown’s home in Collingbourne Ducis during the early hours of November 6, 1980, before raping her and locking her inside.

Violet died in February 1996 at the age of 87 without ever seeing her attacker get brought to justice.

Mr Wells was arrested in June 2021 after officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team reopened the cold case.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Darren Hannan, said: "There is no doubt that this horrendous attack had a lasting impact on Ms Brown, who had to live with the memory of this traumatic incident for the rest of her life.

"She was never comfortable in her own home after the attack and moved out a short time later; the effect on her quality of life was significant.

"Despite the fact that she is no longer alive, she has been at the forefront of all of our minds throughout this investigation, and we have been determined to crack this case to finally ensure the man responsible was arrested and convicted."

Violet was only able to alert her neighbours and the police in the morning after her attack.

Mr Wells was then arrested shortly after and remained the prime suspect but there was insufficient evidence to charge him for the crimes.

Wiltshire Police then reinvestigated the file using modern DNA technology and confirmed a direct match between the retrieved evidence from the scene and Mr Wells.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on Friday 1 October.