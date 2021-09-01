A fundraiser has been set up to help support the family of a Bristol dad who died after being stung by a wasp.

George Cox, 45, was gardening when he was stung and went in to anaphylactic shock which caused a cardiac arrest.

He was taken to hospital on August 22 where he was placed in an induced coma. He died on Saturday 28 August.

Mr Cox was also a carer to his partner Robyn, who has multiple sclerosis. The couple have a 10-year-old daughter called Brook.He also leaves behind a 28-year-old son called Jack and his grandson Ralphie.

Mr Cox lived in Hartcliffe and spent 15 years working for Bailey Caravans.

His manager, Craig Dudridge, described him as a "very talented guy", adding: "You'd only have to show him something once and he'd pick it up.

"He progressed through the business and worked in the VIP section and finishing the units.

“He was our tractor driver, electrician, sprayer, there was no job he couldn’t overcome and he could turn his hand to anything.

It’s a sad, sad loss as you can't replace characters like that. He was a one-off. Craig Dudridge

“George was a big character, he was loved by everyone at Bailey’s and that’s from the owner to the directors, to managers, team leaders and the shop floor.

“He was one of those guys that if you were having a bad day he’d be there for you. He always had a smile on his face and an arm around you, he’d say a few words and make you laugh.

“It’s a massive loss to our family. We are there to support his family and we're helping put in place things for them, which is a great gesture and shows how much he was loved.”A GoFundMe page was set up shortly after his death, with one of the family's neighbours wanting to support them. It has already raised more than £5,000.