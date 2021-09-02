Teachers across the South West are busy preparing to welcome pupils back to school with new measures to curb the spread of Covid.

Infection rates have soared across Devon and Cornwall leading to the Government announcing the counties as ‘enhanced response areas’ for five weeks.

Covid measures

It means secondary school students will need to wear face masks again in communal areas during this period and teachers will receive carbon dioxide monitors to help them monitor ventilation in classrooms.

Hannah Packham, a regional secretary for the National Education Union, says the Government needs to go further to support schools.

She said: "There's nothing said about what actually happens if that monitor raises a problem so we need measures or resources in place so that schools can react and ensure that there is proper ventilation that will in turn reduce transmission."

Hannah Packham believes schools need further support from the Government Credit: ITV West Country

The educational secretary, Gavin Williamson MP, has discussed the possibility of over-12s being offered a vaccine in the near future to halt the spread of coronavirus in schools.

Teachers and pupils can enjoy more freedom now compared to the start of the pandemic and Lewis Webb, the headteacher at Westcliff Primary Academy in Dawlish, says his staff are ready for the year ahead.

He said: "For us we want to ensure that our rooms are ventilated, hands are washed regularly.

"If there is an increase in the numbers and the guidance changes we rapidly move to structures that support that.

"So I think that vigilance is still so important - we're not out of the woods yet and I think as a school team and staff team we need to err on that side of caution."

Lewis Webb, the headteacher at a school in Dawlish, is still cautious about covid Credit: ITV West Country

Assessment methods

The Government confirmed that GCSE and A-Level exams will return this year with extra support for students.

Last year, there was controversy over teacher-assessed grades but Chippenham MP, Michelle Donelan, says pupils will have more assistance in exams and have some advance warning of topics.

She said: "We’ve made it very clear, exams will be going ahead but they will have mitigations.

"Things like advanced notice of certain subject test areas, crib sheets will be allowed to be taken in for certain subjects because the students that will be entering those examinations have had a very difficult time and challenging time because of covid.

"We need to make sure that those exams are fair, that’s why we’re also prioritizing spending so much money on our recovery funding which is £3 billion which includes that cohort that will be doing their exams next year."

Michelle Donelan MP, education minister, says extra support will be given to students during their exam assessments this year Credit: ITV West Country

Lisa Percy, the headteacher at Hardenhuish school in Chippenham, said it’s imperative students are able to be fully educated ahead of their exams next year as schools adhere to government guidance.

She said: "We’ve got to crack on with our curriculum as we always do making sure that our young people get the full GCSE and A-Level syllabuses covered.

"We’ll wait and see what comes and as soon as we get the guidance then that allows us to adapt our practice to make sure that we prepare our young people for whatever is coming in the summer.

"The sooner we can get that information, the better because that means they’re as prepared as they possibly can be."