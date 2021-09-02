Many homes and businesses across Cornwall are continuing to see murky water or no supply at all.

Extensive damage was caused to South West Water's network by a renewable energy contractor laying cables near Truro.

Since the incident on the afternoon of Monday 30 August, the water supply in TR postcode areas has been disrupted.

Residents from areas as far apart as Truro, Perranporth, St Agnes and Redruth have reported no water or discoloured water. Some said they have had to run water for a while before it cleared.

A customer promise on South West Water's website states people can claim compensation when supply is heavily affected.

"If you have been affected by discolouration and are on a meter, you can claim a run-off allowance. Please fill in the form below to do so," it says.

"If you are a non household business customer and would like to claim an adjustment on your bill, please contact your Water Retailer."

Temporary water collection points were set up for residents. A spokesperson for SWW said: "If customers require alternative water supplies in the meantime, we have set up new water collection points at Asda in Hayle, TR27 4EP and at Waitrose Truro, Tregurra Park TR1 1RH and we will update social media with those collection points.

"We ask where possible, for customers to use the collection points and for those unable to make it, or vulnerable customers, please call us on the number below and we will do our very best to deliver water and do ask for customer’s patience. The number for contact us on is 0344 346 2020".