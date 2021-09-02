Police are investigating an assault in the centre of Bristol which left a nightclub doorman with a significant head injury.

The incident happened outside Urban Tiger on Broad Quay between 10:15pm and 10:45pm on Saturday, August 28.

Police confirmed that the doorman was taken to hospital as a result of his injuries.

Avon and Somerset Police describe the offender as white, 6ft 2ins, of heavy build and wearing black jeans and a maroon long-sleeved jumper.

A police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for any witnesses to come forward, especially if they have mobile phone footage of any part of this incident.

"If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221199372."